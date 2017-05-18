Vape Van' will ride again Council approves settlement after - hate...
Joseph Ruggiero will be able to operate the 9th Cloud Vape Van on March 31, once his anger management/ diversity training courses are completed. The Hoboken City Council has entered into a settlement agreement with 9th Cloud Vape Van owner Joseph Ruggiero at its meeting on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
