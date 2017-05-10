Travel Agents Spill the 9 Secrets to Traveling Cheap
Traveling is expensive, so between the exchange rate and foreign transaction fees, you want your money to stretch as far as possible without sacrificing the quality of your trip. The first step: Figure out your budget and then rank what's important to you, says Robert Miller , president of Travel Advocates, a Hoboken, New Jersey-based travel agency.
