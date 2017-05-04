TLC to Premiere New Season of Buddy Valastro's Cake Boss
America's favourite celebrity baker Buddy Valastro returns for an all-new season of the hit series CAKE BOSS on TLC channel this summer. Buddy Valastro and his team are back in the mix and it's hotter than ever in THE KITCHEN as he bakes up more elaborate creations, tackling more of the confectionary challenges that have made the series a global phenomenon.
