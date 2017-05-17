RWJBarnabas to host job fair in Bayonne as new facility awaits state OK

RWJBarnabas Health, the parent company of Jersey City Medical Center, is hosting a career fair Wednesday at Bayonne City Hall, not far from where it has proposed to open a satellite emergency department. The health care group is recruiting for positions at multiple RWJBH facilities in Hudson and Essex counties, including Jersey City Medical Center and its Bayonne SED, which is still awaiting approval from the state Department of Health.

