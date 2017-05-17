RWJBarnabas to host job fair in Bayonne as new facility awaits state OK
RWJBarnabas Health, the parent company of Jersey City Medical Center, is hosting a career fair Wednesday at Bayonne City Hall, not far from where it has proposed to open a satellite emergency department. The health care group is recruiting for positions at multiple RWJBH facilities in Hudson and Essex counties, including Jersey City Medical Center and its Bayonne SED, which is still awaiting approval from the state Department of Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC