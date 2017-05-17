Ranking New Jersey's 50 all-time greatest baseball players
New Jersey didn't exactly invent baseball, but when the first organized game takes place on your home turf, it's safe to say we know more than just a little bit about it. That game took place at the Elysian Fields on June 19, 1846, in Hoboken, and in the 171 years since, our state can claim some of the finest players to ever play the sport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC