Propelify Innovation Festival Hoboken NJ - May 18th
We mentioned the first annual Propellerfest last spring - which has been renamed to Propelify Innovation Festival this year It takes place at Pier A Park on Thursday, May 18th . While we do find merit in "innovators," to some degree - the almost entirely technological-based aspect of this gathering is what concerns us.
