Propelify Innovation Festival Hoboken...

Propelify Innovation Festival Hoboken NJ - May 18th

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hoboken411

We mentioned the first annual Propellerfest last spring - which has been renamed to Propelify Innovation Festival this year It takes place at Pier A Park on Thursday, May 18th . While we do find merit in "innovators," to some degree - the almost entirely technological-based aspect of this gathering is what concerns us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hoboken411.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) 15 hr Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) Mon Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 4
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) May 8 Happy Hillbilyy 111
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 6 joan 1
News Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi... Apr 25 Jerseycityreeder 1
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC