Preliminary application for Hoboken's affordable housing due today, May 8
The deadline to submit applications for for the affordable housing waiting list for new rental units regulated by the city is today, May 8. Members of the public can submit a preliminary application by visiting www.AffordableHomesNewJersey.com/Hoboken . Applicants without internet access may call 664-2769 X5.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|16 hr
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|2
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC