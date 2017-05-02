Outdoor patio now open at Halifax in Hoboken25 minutes | Food
Outdoor patio now open at Halifax in Hoboken Manhattan views from the W Hotel. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2quyRHT For a meal with a great skyline view, outdoor seating is now open at Halifax in Hoboken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC