One NJ Transit line will suffer the most during Penn Station project

The Morris & Essex line will bear the biggest brunt of the summer project at Penn Station New York, with reductions in both service and fares. Gov. Chris Christie talks about the impact of Amtrak's Penn Station project on NJ Transit In a Statehouse announcement, Gov. Chris Christie said the repair work will effect "significantly" the Morris & Essex line, which will be diverted to Hoboken.

