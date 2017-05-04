Not the same as a SWAT Hoboken's newe...

Not the same as a SWAT Hoboken's newest police unit becomes operational

The Hoboken Police Department received their Emergency Response Truck for the department's first-ever Emergency Services Unit last week. The ESU acts as the first line of defense in large-scale issues until SWAT teams can arrive on scene.

