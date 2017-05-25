No grave markers at cemetery?
Arthur Hancox was a World War I veteran, his son Richard fought in the European Theater with the Army during World War II and Robert, representing the third generation, is a Marine veteran with service in Vietnam. Arthur and Richard Hancox are buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, and Robert makes periodic visits from his Ridgewood residence to check on the gravesites.
