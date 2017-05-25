NJ Transit announces some trains will be rerouted to Hoboken starting July 10
In a notice to customers, NJ Transit announced an adjusted travel plan for commuters to and from Penn Station as Amtrak will be repairing tracks from July 10 to Sept. 1. Riders of the Midtown Direct trains on the Morristown Line will be diverted to Hoboken as will the Midtown Direct trains on the Gladstone Branch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Tue
|Mayo Flores
|21
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC