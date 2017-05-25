NJ Governor's Race: Joseph Rullo
Ed Lippman, 58, wears a message on his jacket on Election Day while walking home, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, in Hoboken, N.J. Joseph Rullo , entrepreneur, small business owner, actor and now Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey, talks about his campaign to be the next governor of New Jersey. Host Brian Lehrer leads the conversation about what matters most now in local and national politics, our own communities and our lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
