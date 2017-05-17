NJ Gov Race: GOP Candidates Ready for Final Primary Debate
The two major candidates vying for the Republican nomination for governor, Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli and Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, will face off tonight in their final debate before the June 6 primary.
