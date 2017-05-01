Newark Street safety improvement plan for Hoboken in the works

A new safety improvement plan for the Newark Street corridor will be introduced on Wednesday May 3 to the Hoboken City Council. According to the city, challenges along the corridor include limited pedestrian crossings, vehicles parking on sidewalks, low rate of vehicles stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks, roadway geometry with poor sight lines, wide pedestrian crossings, high speed turns, lack of loading zones for deliveries, and no bicycle facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.