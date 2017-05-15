New elevators for Hoboken senior building are officially operational
Mayor Dawn Zimmer joined Hoboken Housing Authority Executive Director Marc Recko and other officials last week to cut the ribbon on the new elevators at the Fox Hill Gardens, a building for seniors and disabled residents. The city allocated $386,250 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds towards modernizing the two elevators in the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|20 hr
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC