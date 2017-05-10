Naked man stops Lincoln Tunnel traffi...

Naked man stops Lincoln Tunnel traffic to masturbate, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

One of the busiest roadways in the world became the tunnel of self-love for a man high on drugs, police say. Ismael Esquilin, 48, of Passaic, has been accused of stopping his minivian in the middle of the Lincoln Tunnel to take off his clothes and masturbate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! Sat Caution 4
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) May 8 Happy Hillbilyy 111
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 6 joan 1
News Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi... Apr 25 Jerseycityreeder 1
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr '17 jenam 1
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,953 • Total comments across all topics: 281,020,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC