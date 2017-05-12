Michael & The Rockness Monsters to Play Hoboken Release Concert This Saturday
Tomorrow, Saturday, May 13th, brings the long awaited Michael & The Rockness Monsters Funny Faces album release concert at the Mile Square Theater in Hoboken, NJ. A perfect way to unwind with the whole crew on very a rainy day, plus there will be special Mother's Day giveaways and activities! Funny Faces is the new family music album that just released on Friday, April 28, from Michael & The Rockness Monsters, the band created by Preschool of Rock founder Michael Napolitano.
