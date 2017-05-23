Jersey City council to postpone votes...

Jersey City council to postpone votes on three measures

17 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Votes on ordinances that would divert tax abatement revenue to the public-school district, restrict where local pet stores can get puppies and kittens and establish a municipal ID program will all be postponed. The abatement ordinance , sponsored by Councilmen Chris Gadsden and Michael Yun, who worked with former corporation counsel and mayoral candidate Bill Matsikoudis on the measure, is being rewritten to address whether it would require the city to share abatement revenue with schools or whether additional funds would be required from developers to give to the school district.

