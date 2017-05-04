Jersey City aims to block new CVS in ...

Jersey City aims to block new CVS in keeping with chain store ban

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Jersey City is poised to block CVS's plans to open a new location in a Waterfront office building, with the city expected to cite its chain store restrictions to kill the deal. The pharmacy giant recently signed a long-term lease for nearly 20,000 square feet of space on the ground floor of the 12-story building at 70 Hudson St. The location is one of numerous in the Downtown where the city has restricted chain stores from opening.

