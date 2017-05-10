In school funding fight, the man to b...

In school funding fight, the man to back is Sweeney | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Jersey Journal

The school funding fight is quickly coming to a head, with Senate President Stephen Sweeney threatening to shut down state government next month. He's saying he'll block a budget that doesn't fix the inequities in the formula the Legislature uses to fund schools - raising the ante for his pending showdown with Speaker Vincent Prieto, the most powerful man in the Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! Sat Caution 4
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) May 8 Happy Hillbilyy 111
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 6 joan 1
News Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi... Apr 25 Jerseycityreeder 1
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr '17 jenam 1
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,003,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC