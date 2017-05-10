In school funding fight, the man to back is Sweeney | Editorial
The school funding fight is quickly coming to a head, with Senate President Stephen Sweeney threatening to shut down state government next month. He's saying he'll block a budget that doesn't fix the inequities in the formula the Legislature uses to fund schools - raising the ante for his pending showdown with Speaker Vincent Prieto, the most powerful man in the Assembly.
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|Sat
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr '17
|jenam
|1
