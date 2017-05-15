Hoboken vape van owner: Anti-immigrant rant was not racist
HOBOKEN -- Hoboken vape van owner Joe Ruggiero admits he lost his cool and launched into an anti-immigrant tirade on Washington Street on May 6, and he says he's sorry for it. But Ruggiero insists that his angry rant, directed at a Spanish-speaking delivery van driver, was not racially motivated, and rather was in defense of an employee of his 9th Cloud Vape business whom the delivery driver had cursed first in a dispute over a parking space.
