Hoboken Trader Joe's opens Friday, May 19

Trader Joe's newest location opened on Friday, May 19, at 9 a.m. at the corner of Fourteenth Street and Willow Avenue in the newly developed Harlow. Trader Joe's carries an array of domestic and imported foods and beverages, including artisan breads, Arabica bean coffees, international frozen entrA©es, 100 percent juices, fresh crop nuts, deli items, vitamins, and more.

