Hoboken terminal concourse reopens
The Hoboken train station concourse will reopen after being closed since the September train crash that killed one woman and injured over 100 others. Hoboken terminal concourse will reopen for Monday's commute The Hoboken train station concourse will reopen after being closed since the September train crash that killed one woman and injured over 100 others.
