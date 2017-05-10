Hoboken Police Department warn reside...

Hoboken Police Department warn residents of PSE&G impersonator

Wednesday

The Hoboken Police Department warned residents to be cautious in a media release Wednesday of an individual impersonating a PSE&G worker trying to gain entry into homes. On Thursday, April 27 at approximately 4 p.m. the PSE&G impersonator tried to gain entry into a Hoboken residence in the vicinity of Sixth and Grand streets.

Hoboken, NJ

