Hoboken officials react to hate speech video, vendor's license could be revoked
Hoboken City Council members Ravi Bhalla and Ruben Ramos as well as Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer released statements on Monday May, 8 in response to a hate speech video that swept social media last weekend with more than 90,000 hits. The video shows an angry man ranting on Washington Street, apparently telling immigrants to "go back to your country."
