Hoboken lets Vape Van owner keep his license despite 'immy' rant

HOBOKEN --Hoboken vape truck owner Joe Ruggiero will attend anger management and diversity training classes but will not lose his vendor's license, under an agreement approved by the City Council on Wednesday night. Ruggiero came under scrutiny earlier this month after a smartphone video posted on YouTube showed him repeatedly shouting the phrase " immy," short for immigrant, at a Spanish-speaking delivery van driver on Washington Street.

