Hoboken Historical Museum to host masquerade fundraiser

The Hoboken Historical Museum is having the Black and White Masked Ball and Auction at the David E. Rue Building to raise funds. (Caitlin Mota The Hoboken Historical Museum will host its Black and White Masked Ball and Auction on May 6, which is inspired by the museum's most recent exhibit showcasing black and white photographs from the 1980s.

