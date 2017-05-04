'Hate speech' video of man saying 'go back to your country' in Hoboken goes viral
A video of an angry man ranting on Hoboken's Washington Street and apparently telling immigrants to "go back to your country" received more than 90,000 hits over the weekend, not to mention a Tweet from Mayor Dawn Zimmer saying the "hate speech" didn't represent the city of Hoboken. The video appears here and received many comments condemning the speech and blaming Donald Trump for bringing anti-immigrant rhetoric to the surface.
