Former Ally Challenging Zimmer in Hoboken Mayor's Race
Hoboken Councilman Mike DeFusco announced Monday he will jump into the city's mayoral race, ending months of speculation that he would challenge his former ally, sitting Mayor Dawn Zimmer. DeFusco announced his campaign in a web video, questioning Zimmer's leadership on issues uch as flood prevention and pothole repairs.
