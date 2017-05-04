Flooding has caused suspensions and street closures

Friday's heavy rain caused delays and detours for Hudson County commuters and the National Weather Service has a flash flood warning. According to an alert from the PATH, NJ Transit began cross honoring PATH customers at New York Penn, Newark Penn, and Hoboken Stations this afternoon and the JSQ-33 and HOB-33 Path lines were suspended due to a power problem and the elevator at Hoboken Station is also temporarily out of service.

