Flooding has caused suspensions and street closures
Friday's heavy rain caused delays and detours for Hudson County commuters and the National Weather Service has a flash flood warning. According to an alert from the PATH, NJ Transit began cross honoring PATH customers at New York Penn, Newark Penn, and Hoboken Stations this afternoon and the JSQ-33 and HOB-33 Path lines were suspended due to a power problem and the elevator at Hoboken Station is also temporarily out of service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC