Flash flooding wreaking havoc in Hudson County
In Hoboken, which often suffers from severe flooding and was walloped during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Police Chief Ken Ferrante is asking residents to refrain from driving while the city experiences flash flooding. Ferrante, who has been posting updates on Twitter throughout the day, wrote that seven vehicles have gotten stuck under trestles that link Hoboken and Jersey City.
