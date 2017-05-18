Did you miss these stories over the weekend?

Did you miss these stories over the w...

Taking the first steps to discharge their new and likely significant responsibilities, the Jersey City Immigrant Affairs Commission reviewed and gave its blessing to the new city identification program at their inaugural meeting on May 15. Their action enables an ordinance creating the program to be reintroduced at the May 24 City Council meeting for possible final passage in June. After naming Imtiaz A. Syed as chairman and Mussab Ali as vice chair, the commission examined a slightly modified version of the city's proposed identification program.

