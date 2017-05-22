Councilman Michael DeFusco announces Hoboken mayoral run
HOBOKEN First Ward Councilman Michael DeFusco announced today via an online video that he is running for mayor of Hoboken in the Nov. 7 municipal election. In the video DeFusco cited as a reason Mayor Dawn Zimmer's an inability to execute on long stated intentions during her nearly nine years in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|9 hr
|joe
|8
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC