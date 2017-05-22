Commuters share their NJ Transit woes with Gottheimer
Gottheimer rode the Bergen County line, from Ridgewood to Secaucus, talking to commuters about their experiences getting to work. There are too many delays, Penn Station is a nightmare to get in and out of, the trains can be overcrowded and the cost to travel on the public transit system is too expensive, some told him.
