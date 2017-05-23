Christie says agreement will spare most NJ Transit rail commuters from delays
TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie announced Tuesday New Jersey Transit struck an agreement with Amtrak that will limit delays and headaches for many commuters from this summer's planned work at New York's Penn Station. And the governor said riders who take Midtown Direct trains on the Morris or Essex lines who will be affected by eight-weeks of track repairs and diverted to Hoboken will get up to a 63 percent fare reduction.
