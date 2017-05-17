Bayonne City Council to vote on BYOB ordinance, South Cove Commons plan

The Bayonne City Council will vote on a "bring your own bottle" ordinance during their meeting on Wednesday, May 17. it is not uncommon to permit BYOBs in other municipalities throughout the state -- Jersey City does, Hoboken does ... a lot of towns permit it." Under the ordinance, customers would be allowed to bring only beer or wine, DeMarco said, noting that the goal of the ordinance is to incentivize businesses to invest in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.