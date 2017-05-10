Art intertwines in Hoboken gallery show during May
Donna O'Grady's "My Window to the City, " is made of pressed tin. It will be on display at hob'art gallery's art exhibition, "Contiguous, " which will take place from May 12 to June 10. Opening on Friday, May 12, and running through June 10, hob'art gallery will be showing the exhibit "Contiguous" in which three artists will share their personal works with the public.
