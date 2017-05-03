Arianna Huffington to headline Propelify tech fest in Hoboken
HOBOKEN --Arianna Huffington, the Huffington Post co-founder, business woman and columnist, will deliver the keynote address at this year's Propelify tech festival on the Hoboken Waterfront May 18. The Propelify Innocation Festival, formerly known as Propeller Fest , drew 8,000 techies to the Mile Square City from around the world last year. The festival will return for its second year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC