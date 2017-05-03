Arianna Huffington to headline Propel...

Arianna Huffington to headline Propelify tech fest in Hoboken

HOBOKEN --Arianna Huffington, the Huffington Post co-founder, business woman and columnist, will deliver the keynote address at this year's Propelify tech festival on the Hoboken Waterfront May 18. The Propelify Innocation Festival, formerly known as Propeller Fest , drew 8,000 techies to the Mile Square City from around the world last year. The festival will return for its second year.

