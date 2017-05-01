Ariana Huffington to deliver keynote at Hoboken Propelify
Arianna Huffington, CEO of Thrive Global and Huffington Post co-founder, will deliver the keynote address at this year's Propelify. On May 18, Propelify Innovation Festival will be held on Hoboken's waterfront.
