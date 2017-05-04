Anti-bullying film to be screened in Hoboken

My Way Productions and The Hoboken Historical Museum will screen "Breaking The Silence," a short antibulying docu-fiction film by Frank Gigante, on Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. The film will be shown at the Hoboken Historical Museum at 1301 Hudson St. and will be hosted by Hudson County Freeholder Anthony Romano. The evening will include light refreshments a Q&A and a violin performance by Anna Mancini dedicated to Tyler Clementi.

