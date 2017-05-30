Amtrak: 3 tracks to be closed at Penn Station during repairs

Three tracks at a time will be closed at Penn Station as part of extensive repair work there that is expected to inconvenience thousands of rail commuters this summer, an Amtrak official said Thursday. Michael DeCataldo, the national passenger railroad's vice-president of operations, offered details on the repair work, which Amtrak announced last month after two derailments and other major service disruptions highlighted the station's aging infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.