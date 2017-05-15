After closing only N.J. location, cul...

After closing only N.J. location, cult fave lobster chain finds new home

19 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Luke's Lobster , the cult New York City lobster shack that has spread to eight states since 2009, will be opening a new location in Long Branch just before Memorial Day weekend. The announcement comes shortly after shuttering its Hoboken storefront at 207 Washington St. A spokeswoman called the closing of the Hoboken eatery "strategic," and will allow the company to focus on the Long Branch location as well as its popular food truck at Hoboken's Pier 13, where it sets up shop on Thursdays and Saturdays.

