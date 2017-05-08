Affiliated Monitoring Partners With Essence USA to Launch PERS Dealer Program

The [email protected] Smart Alerting devices include a number of ways in which monitoring centers can be alerted of emergency situations, such as the voice panic detector with intelligent voice activation. Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship HOBOKEN, N.J. - Essence USA, a provider of connected living solutions, is collaborating with Affiliated Monitoring to launch a customizable dealer program centered around Essence's suite of personal emergency response system products.

