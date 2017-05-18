A safe space Hoboken Boys & Girls Club offers - Club Saturday Night' hours for teens

After a local teenager was murdered in his apartment in the Hoboken Housing Authority four months ago, the Boys & Girls Club in the southwestern part of town has created a Saturday night haven where teens can congregate to play pickup basketball or video games. "We changed our hours on Saturdays [to remain open] between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. at night and we have been getting a tremendous crowd," said Gary Greenberg, CEO and executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, in an interview last week.

