Why the water in Jersey City and Hoboken may be discolored this weekend
Residents of Jersey City and Hoboken may notice their water is discolored this weekend, but the company that manages the water in both cities says not to be alarmed. A spokeswoman for Suez North America said the water company was doing work on the aqueduct that services Jersey City last night.
