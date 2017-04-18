Where's the beef? Hoboken Zoning Boar...

Where's the beef? Hoboken Zoning Board denies proposed Shake Shack building

During an approximately three and a half hour meeting of the Hoboken Zoning Board of Adjustment on Tuesday night, the board voted 2-5 against a new proposed development on Washington Street that would have included a Shake Shack. Shake Shack is a burger and shake joint that's popular in Manhattan.

