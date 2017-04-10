Weehawken-based 'fanzine' to celebrate 35 years of N.J. music coverage
A lot of music has come through Hoboken for more than three decades, and one fanzine has been keeping track of it all. The Jersey Beat , a website devoted to rock music in New Jersey and the tri-state area, will be celebrating 35 years of publication at Maxwell's Tavern on April 14 at 8:30 p.m. Jersey Beat traces its roots to different fanzine called Dischords, which was run by Howard Wuefling.
