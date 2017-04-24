Tireless alt-grunge rockers Local H h...

Tireless alt-grunge rockers Local H hitting Maxwell's Tavern

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Scott Lucas and Ryan Harding, the alternative grunge combo known as Local H, perform at Maxwell's Tavern on Saturday, April 29. It's been 30 years since Scott Lucas first started rocking out at his Zion, Illinois, high school under the name Local H, and this week the hard-rocking, hard-touring duo returns to Hoboken for the first time in decades, with a show at Maxwell's Tavern on Saturday, April 29. Guitarist/singer Lucas and Ryan Harding have been on the road behind 2015's "Hey, Killer" since its release, and the current leg of the tour finds them hitting small towns and club-sized venues they haven't visited in years. A world tour with Helmet and a headlining tour celebrating the anniversary of the group's breakout album came before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) 57 min The Power of Love 103
News Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi... Tue Jerseycityreeder 1
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr 12 jenam 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,593,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC