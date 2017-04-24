Tireless alt-grunge rockers Local H hitting Maxwell's Tavern

Scott Lucas and Ryan Harding, the alternative grunge combo known as Local H, perform at Maxwell's Tavern on Saturday, April 29. It's been 30 years since Scott Lucas first started rocking out at his Zion, Illinois, high school under the name Local H, and this week the hard-rocking, hard-touring duo returns to Hoboken for the first time in decades, with a show at Maxwell's Tavern on Saturday, April 29. Guitarist/singer Lucas and Ryan Harding have been on the road behind 2015's "Hey, Killer" since its release, and the current leg of the tour finds them hitting small towns and club-sized venues they haven't visited in years. A world tour with Helmet and a headlining tour celebrating the anniversary of the group's breakout album came before.

