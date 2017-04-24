The wall can not be disobeyed

The wall can not be disobeyed

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hoboken411

I normally ignore silly clickbait articles from such reputable news outlets as the New York Post of all places. But "Why I won't date hot women anymore" is just chock full of unintentional goodness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hoboken411.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) 3 hr Windblownazureskies 105
News Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi... Apr 25 Jerseycityreeder 1
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr 12 jenam 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,399 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC